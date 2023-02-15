Eicher Motors Q3 Results Review - Inline; Price Pass Through Benefits To Kick In: Yes Securities

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 reported consolidated results were in‐line at Revenues/profit after tax while Ebitda was ~4% below our estimates at Rs 8.6 billion (estimate: Rs 8.9 billion) with margins contracting 30 bps QoQ at 23% (estimate: 24.2%).

This was largely due to ~4% miss in Ebitda of standalone performance as average selling price came in lower at Rs 162,200/unit (estimate: Rs 166,800/unit) and standalone gross margins came in lower at 41.7% (estimate 42.2%) led by product mix and delayed impact of product price hike (price protection for Hunter).

Eicher Motors’ margins expansion to be gradual as impact of weaker product mix (increasing contribution from Hunter) to partially offset by price hikes of ~1.5% for Hunter in Nov-22, plus operating leverage due to higher volumes and increased share of exports as Hunter has been launched in exports markets.

We cut FY24/25 consol earnings per share by 3%/3.7% to factor in for weaker mix related gross margins contraction and lower ASPs.