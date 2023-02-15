Eicher Motors Q3 Results Review - Inline; Price Pass Through Benefits To Kick In: Yes Securities
Eicher Motors’ margins expansion to be gradual as impact of weaker product mix to partially offset by price hikes for Hunter.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 reported consolidated results were in‐line at Revenues/profit after tax while Ebitda was ~4% below our estimates at Rs 8.6 billion (estimate: Rs 8.9 billion) with margins contracting 30 bps QoQ at 23% (estimate: 24.2%).
This was largely due to ~4% miss in Ebitda of standalone performance as average selling price came in lower at Rs 162,200/unit (estimate: Rs 166,800/unit) and standalone gross margins came in lower at 41.7% (estimate 42.2%) led by product mix and delayed impact of product price hike (price protection for Hunter).
Eicher Motors’ margins expansion to be gradual as impact of weaker product mix (increasing contribution from Hunter) to partially offset by price hikes of ~1.5% for Hunter in Nov-22, plus operating leverage due to higher volumes and increased share of exports as Hunter has been launched in exports markets.
We cut FY24/25 consol earnings per share by 3%/3.7% to factor in for weaker mix related gross margins contraction and lower ASPs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
More Research Reports On Eicher Motors' Q3 FY23 Results Review
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.