Eicher Motors Q2 Results Review - Strong Show, Threats Of New Entrants: Dolat Capital

Eicher Motors Ltd. posted a strong performance in Q2. Ebitda margin expanded 81 basis points QoQ to 26.4 % due to price hike and better model mix. We expect rising contribution of Hunter in overall volume and increased branding and marketing expenses (to counter competition) to restrict margin expansion.

We expect grand success of Hunter 350 will help in increase the share of first time buyers. However Royal Enfield's volume growth to moderate due to new entrants Triumph and Harley at affordable price via partnerships with established motorcycle leaders in India.

We believe significant increase in competitive intensity has changed the business dynamics unfavorably for RE for medium term which will lead to de-rating of target multiple.

At current market price, stock is trading 25/23 times FY24/25E earnings per share. We recommend 'Sell' with target price of Rs 3477 (valuing at 22 times Sept 25E EPS).