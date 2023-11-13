Eicher Motors Q2 Results Review - Strong Show, Threats Of New Entrants: Dolat Capital
Royal Enfield's volume growth to moderate due to new entrants Triumph and Harley at affordable price
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Eicher Motors Ltd. posted a strong performance in Q2. Ebitda margin expanded 81 basis points QoQ to 26.4 % due to price hike and better model mix. We expect rising contribution of Hunter in overall volume and increased branding and marketing expenses (to counter competition) to restrict margin expansion.
We expect grand success of Hunter 350 will help in increase the share of first time buyers. However Royal Enfield's volume growth to moderate due to new entrants Triumph and Harley at affordable price via partnerships with established motorcycle leaders in India.
We believe significant increase in competitive intensity has changed the business dynamics unfavorably for RE for medium term which will lead to de-rating of target multiple.
At current market price, stock is trading 25/23 times FY24/25E earnings per share. We recommend 'Sell' with target price of Rs 3477 (valuing at 22 times Sept 25E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.