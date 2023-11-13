Eicher Motors Q2 Results Review - Margin Beat Driven By Raw Material Cost Saving, Price Hikes: Motilal Oswal

Eicher Motors Ltd. exceeded expectations in Q2 FY24, with a consolidated Ebitda margin of 26.4% (versus establish. 25.6%). This was despite a weaker mix, offset by the full benefit of Q1 price hikes and raw material cost savings. With the launch of the Himalayan 452cc on a new platform, Royal Enfield has further intensified competition in the premium segment of bikes.

We upgrade our FY24E/FY25E standalone earning per share of Eicher Motors by 6%/3%, to factor in margin expansion due to benign raw material costs and higher other income.

However, we maintain our estimates for VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,800 (premised on September 25E-based SOTP).