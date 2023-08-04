Eicher Motors Q1 Review - Strong Quarter, Increasing Competitive Landscape In The Mid-Term: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

Eicher Motors Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers with Ebitda and profit after tax beating our estimate. Revenue stood inline with our estimate (up 20%/2% YoY/QoQ).

Eicher Motors’ sales volume (reported earlier) was up by 22%/4% YoY/QoQ to 2.27 lakh units in Q1 FY24. Ebitda grew by 29%/7% YoY/QoQ, a 6% beat versus our estimate to Rs 1,013 crore driven by improvement in gross margins (up 63/42 bps YoY/QoQ and 42 bps beat versus our estimate), lower other expenses, partially offset by higher employee expenses (increments in Q1).

Ebitda margins improved to 26% (versus 24.3% in Q1 FY23 and 24.7% in Q4 FY23) beating our estimate by 136 bps despite the higher mix of the hunter and lower exports mainly due to the price hikes taken in May 2023 and ~80 bps savings from sourcing cost.

Profit after tax grew by 57%/22% YoY/QoQ led by Ebitda growth, lower depreciation and amortisation expense and higher other income.