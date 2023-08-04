Eicher Motors Q1 Results Review - Ebitda Margin Beat, Led By Price Hikes, Cost Savings: Motilal Oswal

In Q1 FY24, Eicher Motors Ltd. exceeded expectations with a consolidated Ebitda margin of 25.6% (versus estimate 24.8%), driven by price hikes (~1.5% impact) and cost savings (0.8%).

We expect Ebitda margin to remain range-bound over the next few quarters as there is limited scope of price hikes due to stable raw material and increasing competition, coupled with the impact of weak mix.

We upgrade FY24E SA earnings per share by 5%, primarily due to higher ‘other income’. However, for VE Commercial Vehicles, there was a margin miss, leading us to moderate the margin assumption for the commercial vehicle business.