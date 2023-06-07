Eicher Motors - Multiple Growth Levers Ahead: Nirmal Bang

We recently hosted the management of Eicher Motors Ltd. as part of our two-day investor conference. The management alluded to the continued demand traction in the commercial vehicle segment and expects double-digit growth in the next two-three years apart from an increase in market share across all segments.

Eicher Motors sees huge potential for growth in rural areas for the Royal Enfield franchise with the economy reopening. It is gradually ramping up production to meet rising demand. The management indicated that development of electric vehicle two-wheeler is on track and the same is currently undergoing evaluation and testing.

The first launch is expected in FY26. Exports of two-wheelers continue to do well. The company is undertaking various measures such as opening new CKD units besides building online and on-ground communities to grow its international business.

We continue to remain positive about Eicher Motors and have raised our estimates for FY24E/FY25E - revenue by 1.2%/2.8% and profit after tax by 1.6%/3.9% while the target multiple has been revised from 23 times to 24 times on expectation of higher volume than previously estimated.