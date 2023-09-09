Eicher Motors - Increasing Competitive Intensity To Dent Market Share: Nirmal Bang
Valuation has turned favorable post the recent correction.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We hosted the management of Eicher Motors Ltd., to gain insight into the current business outlook.
The management expects increased competition to dent Royal Enfield’s market share to some extent, but rising share of the more than 250cc segment in the overall two-wheeler market should not impact volume growth. Focus is on developing products in the electric segment.
We expect demand to remain strong during the upcoming festive season and drive volume growth going ahead in the domestic market, leading to 14% volume compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E.
We maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 3,904.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
