Eicher Motors - Expanding Hunter Beyond Tier-I, II Cities: Motilal Oswal
Rollout of Hunter/Super Meteor underway in export markets.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We met with the management of Eicher Motors Ltd. to get an update on the Royal Enfield business. Management sees stable demand in the domestic market and expects the next phase of growth to come from the ramp-up of Hunter in tier-III and smaller cities.
While Eicher Motors is witnessing a seasonal decline in export markets, it expects growth to be driven by the ramp-up in the portfolio and its reach in international markets.
Eicher Motors will continue to launch new products to address demand in international markets and to give upgrade options to Royal Enfield owners in India. Although the focus remains on profit growth over profitability, we believe there are levers for margin improvement in the near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.