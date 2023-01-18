Economy Watch - India’s Debt Growth Accelerates Further In Q2 FY23: Motilal Oswal
India’s non-financial sector debt grew at a 16-quarter high of 13.8% YoY in Q2 FY23/Q3 CY22 versus 13.3% YoY in Q1 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
India’s non-financial sector debt grew at a 16-quarter high of 13.8% YoY in Q2 FY23/Q3 CY22 (quarter-ending Sep-22), versus 13.3% YoY in Q1 FY23.
Outstanding non-financial sector debt touched $5.2 trillion (or Rs 424 trillion) in Q2 FY23. Further, non-financial sector debt stood at 163.6% of gross domestic product in Q2 FY23, down from its peak of 179.5% in Q4 FY21 and 164.1% in Q1 FY23.
In real terms, however, total debt (using GDP deflator) grew just 4.1% YoY in Q2 FY23, the highest in the past seven quarters. However, it is still less than half the average growth of 8-9% YoY witnessed during the pre-Covid period.
Within NFS debt, non-government non-financial debt also grew at a four-year high of 16% YoY in 2QFY23, while government debt posted the slowest growth (of 11.6% YoY) in three years. Within the non-government non-financial sector, household debt spiked at 19.4% YoY in Q2 FY23, marking the highest growth in 38 quarters.
This was primarily led by non-mortgage debt, while corporate debt is estimated to have increased at a 16-quarter high of 13.5% YoY during the quarter.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.