Easy Trip Planners - Strong Tailwinds, High Aspiration: Dolat Capital
Robust financial performance; targets Rs 5 billion profit after tax by FY’26/27.
Dolat Capital Report
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.'s Investor Day 2023 highlighted on large growing total addressable market in the travel industry, company’s strong positioning on competitive basis led by its frugal costing and expansion in adjacencies (new avenues).
Ease My Trip is India’s second largest online travel platform in India by bookings volume, while maintaining strong profitability (including Covid period), with distinct value propositions (zero convenience fees, in-house call centers, ease of cancellations) and lean cost structure (via limited discounts, managed employee cost, advertising and promotion).
Ease My Trip plans to grow beyond airline ticketing (~90% of revenue), by bettering offerings in hotel, train and bus bookings, and identifying newer growth avenues such as holiday packages, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, and new market (UAE, Thailand etc.) while also ensuring no large cash burns.
We maintain a positive view on travel and hospitality theme, and expect Ease My Trip to be a beneficiary of this trend.
