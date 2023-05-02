Dwarikesh Sugar Q4 Results Review - Lower Profitability Negates Robust Ethanol Sales; FY24E Bright: Systematix
Higher costs and muted prices hurt profitability.
Systematix Research Report
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.'s 12% YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY23 at Rs 5.3 billion came from strong performance across all segments, with the distillery segment posting 99% YoY, sugar 21% YoY and cogeneration 7% YoY growth. Ebitda margin contracted ~530 basis points YoY to 16.2%, as Ebitda fell 16% YoY to Rs 864 million, due to-
lower sugar volumes and muted sugar prices,
lower recovery, leading to higher cost of production, and
lower profitability in the distillery division.
Higher depreciation (9% YoY) and finance costs (9% YoY) along with low operating profit led to profit after tax slipping 22% YoY to Rs 468 million. Management cited Rs 1-2/kg rise in domestic sugar prices from April 01, 2023, with no major increase in costs.
We have thus raised our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda by ~12.5%/10%, to factor in the higher sugar prices, improvement in yields due to change in varietal mix, and stable costs. We have also raised earnings per share by ~16%/13% for the same period, respectively.
