Dwarikesh Sugar Q2 Results Review - Buoyant Distillery Performance; Weak Sugar Volumes: Systematix

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.'s revenue slipped 18% YoY in Q2 FY24 to Rs 4.5 billion on the back of 37% YoY fall in sugar volumes, partly offset by 29% YoY jump in ethanol volumes.

Sugar revenue fell 23% YoY to Rs 3.5 billion, in line with our estimate. Distillery revenue was broadly in line, up 29% YoY to Rs 1.8 billion, spurred by higher ethanol volumes and realisation.

Ebitda grew marginally by 1% YoY to Rs 287 million, as the loss in the sugar segment widened to Rs 223 million, while profitability in distillery was up 13% YoY to Rs 417 million.

Dwarikesh Sugar's Ebitda margin expanded ~120 basis points YoY to 6.4%. Lower finance cost (- 43% YoY) and increase in other income (38% YoY) led to a 33% rise in profit before tax at Rs 149 million. Profit after tax increased 31% YoY to Rs 103 million but was below our estimate of Rs 341 million.

The 7.3% cut in our Ebtitda estimate each for FY24E and FY25E each reflects the Q2 FY24 performance; earnings per share too has been cut by ~8.8%/9.0% for the same period.

We retain 'Buy' rating and lower our SOTP-based target price to Rs 112 (from Rs 123 earlier).

Key risk: Lower than-expected recovery rate and sugar prices.