Dwarikesh Sugar Q1 Results Review - Strong Show In Distillery Dampened By Weak Sugar Volumes: Systematix

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.’s revenue dropped 12% YoY in Q1 FY24 to Rs 5.7 billion, on the back of 37% YoY fall in sugar volumes, partly offset by 94% YoY jump in ethanol volumes.
Sugar revenue fell 21% YoY to Rs 4.9 billion, in line with our estimate. Distillery revenue increased 106% YoY to Rs 1.9 billion, which too was broadly in line, spurred by higher ethanol volumes and realisation.
Ebitda grew marginally by 1% YoY to Rs 771 million, supported by healthy growth in the distillery segment (up 57% YoY), offset by weak profitability in the sugar segment (down 36% YoY).
Dwarikesh Sugar's Ebitda margin expanded ~165 bps YoY to 13.5%, surpassing our estimate of 12.9%.
Higher depreciation (+19% YoY), lower finance cost (-50% YoY) and lower other income (-83% YoY) led to a 4% rise in profit before tax at Rs 591 million.
Profit after tax increased 2% YoY to Rs 406 million, 6% above our estimate.
We have cut our Ebitda estimate by ~14.4%/14.2% for FY24E/FY25E, to factor in the Q1 FY24 performance.
We have cut our earnings per share by ~16.7%/16% for the same period. We retain 'Buy' rating and lower our SOTP-based target price to Rs 123 (from Rs 136 earlier).
Key risk: Lower than expected recovery rate and sugar prices.
