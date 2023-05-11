Dr. Reddy's Q4 Review - Weaker Performance In Base Business; Long-Term Growth Strategy Intact: Axis Securities

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s core business performance in Q4 FY23 seems to be on the lower side – excluding assumed business from gRevlimid sales of $65 million-70 million. Ebitda margin would have been ~20%, which in our view, shows deterioration over the previous years.

Furthermore, we exclude the Eris Lifesciences Ltd. brand sale (~Rs 250 crore) from the India business. Ebitda margins have further deteriorated as compared to the previous quarters. The Eris reports ~32% Ebitda margins for its business.

U.S. at ~$310 million would have included ~$65-70 million of gRevlimid. We believe Ciprodex's market share loss and stagnation in other key products could have led to a modest Q4 revenue and margins.

The reported gross margin was 69.9% and the Ebitda margin was ~25.1%. However, excluding gRevlimid and Eris brand sales, Dr. Reddy's gross margins stood at 65% and Ebitda margin at 20%.

Outlook:

Q4FY22 results were week. However, we believe the company’s strategy of investing in various businesses may provide growth in the long term. Dr. Reddy's is proactively building a global pipeline of biosimilars, developing new chemical entity for immunooncology, and building up a Neutraceuticals portfolio, vaccines, contract development and manufacturing organisation, and digital healthcare platforms.

Dr. Reddy's is planning to launch at least 30 products in the U.S. in FY24E. There are complex drugs in the pipeline that could drive revenue growth over the next four-five years as per the management.