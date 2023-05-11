BQPrimeResearch ReportsDr. Reddy's Q4 Results Review - Weak Base Business Profitability: Prabhudas Lilladher
Dr. Reddy's Q4 Results Review - Weak Base Business Profitability: Prabhudas Lilladher

Profitability was aided by divestment income (Rs 2.65 billion).

11 May 2023, 10:13 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An R&amp;D facility of Dr. Reddy's. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
An R&D facility of Dr. Reddy's. (Photo: Company website)
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Prabhudas Lilladher Report

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 reported profitability was in line with our estimate.

Dr. Reddy’s sales grew by 16% YoY at Rs 63 billion. Adjusted for one-time divestment income (Rs 2.64 billion), revenues were down 11% QoQ and below our estimate. The miss was largely on account lower pharma services and active ingredients and U.S. sales.

U.S. revenue came in at $308 million ($372 million in Q3 FY23) versus our estimate of $322 million.

Domestic business adjusted for divestment of certain brands grew 5% YoY. PSAI sales increased by mere 3% YoY; below our estimate. Europe increased 12% YoY, while Russia sales declined by 25% YoY.

At current market price, Dr. Reddy's is trading at expensive valuations of 24 times price/earnings on FY25E adjusted for gRevlimid.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Prabhudas Lilladher Dr. Reddy's Lab Q4FY23 Results Review.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

