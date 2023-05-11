Dr. Reddy's Q4 Results Review - Weak Base Business Profitability: Prabhudas Lilladher

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 reported profitability was in line with our estimate.

Dr. Reddy’s sales grew by 16% YoY at Rs 63 billion. Adjusted for one-time divestment income (Rs 2.64 billion), revenues were down 11% QoQ and below our estimate. The miss was largely on account lower pharma services and active ingredients and U.S. sales.

U.S. revenue came in at $308 million ($372 million in Q3 FY23) versus our estimate of $322 million.

Domestic business adjusted for divestment of certain brands grew 5% YoY. PSAI sales increased by mere 3% YoY; below our estimate. Europe increased 12% YoY, while Russia sales declined by 25% YoY.

At current market price, Dr. Reddy's is trading at expensive valuations of 24 times price/earnings on FY25E adjusted for gRevlimid.