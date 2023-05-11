Dr. Reddy's Q4 Results Review - Sharp Miss On Base Business Margin: Dolat Capital

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s earnings were below our estimates on account of lower than expected gRevlimid sales and base business margin in our view.

Revenues, ex divestment of non-core brands, grew at 15.6% YoY but declined 10.9% QoQ in Q4 to Rs 60.3 billion. Ebitda stood at Rs 13.2 billion grew 24.3% YoY but declined 35.9% QoQ and Ebitda margin at 21.9% expanded by 153 basis points YoY.

Ex Revlimid, base business sales was in line while base business margin was lower than estimated. We believe gRevlimid might have contributed $71 million/$323 million to sales in Q4 FY23/FY23.

We downgrade our earnings per share estimates by 2%/5% in FY24E/FY25E assuming lower than expected Ebitda margin.