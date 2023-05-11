Dr. Reddy's Q4 Results Review - Focus On ex-Revlimid U.S. Outlook: Yes Securities

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. reported an all round miss versus our expectation as U.S. revenues declined 17% QoQ and margin stood at 25%.

Dr. Reddy's management commentary reaffirmed growth in U.S. business though we sense it may be difficult to grow on a Revlimid base in FY25 and beyond.

Assessment of core U.S. growth stripping out currency and Revlimid tailwind in FY23 implies base business may not have grown much per our working – such an outcome would be largely mirroring peers as H1 FY23 particularly saw sharp price erosion.

Looking forward., we budget in $330 million of Revlimid sales and ~5-6% growth in base business; we also add acquired Mayne Pharma business which results in sharp increase in FY24 estimates (more due to higher Revlimid sales assumption than Mayne).

Reckon Revlimid is creating a base akin to what happened with others in the past (Lupin Ltd. and Glumetza, Sun and Gleevec) which would create an elevated peak for U.S. sales that may take some time to surpass.

Hence, we perceive performance of base business ex-Revlimid becomes important as Revlimid sales might hit a peak some time in FY24.