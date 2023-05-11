Dr. Reddy's Q4 Results Review - Focus On ex-Revlimid U.S. Outlook: Yes Securities
mgmt commentary reaffirmed growth in US business though we sense it may be difficult to grow on a Revlimid base in FY25 & beyond.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. reported an all round miss versus our expectation as U.S. revenues declined 17% QoQ and margin stood at 25%.
Dr. Reddy's management commentary reaffirmed growth in U.S. business though we sense it may be difficult to grow on a Revlimid base in FY25 and beyond.
Assessment of core U.S. growth stripping out currency and Revlimid tailwind in FY23 implies base business may not have grown much per our working – such an outcome would be largely mirroring peers as H1 FY23 particularly saw sharp price erosion.
Looking forward., we budget in $330 million of Revlimid sales and ~5-6% growth in base business; we also add acquired Mayne Pharma business which results in sharp increase in FY24 estimates (more due to higher Revlimid sales assumption than Mayne).
Reckon Revlimid is creating a base akin to what happened with others in the past (Lupin Ltd. and Glumetza, Sun and Gleevec) which would create an elevated peak for U.S. sales that may take some time to surpass.
Hence, we perceive performance of base business ex-Revlimid becomes important as Revlimid sales might hit a peak some time in FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Dr. Reddy’s Q4 Results Review - Earnings Growth To Moderate After Superior Show In FY23: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.