Dr. Reddy’s Q4 Results Review - Earnings Growth To Moderate After Superior Show In FY23: Motilal Oswal

Adjusted for divestment of brands in the domestic formulation segment, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. recorded in-line sales in Q4 FY23. However, it posted lower-than-expected Ebitda/profit after tax due to higher opex.

Dr. Reddy's delivered the highest-ever annual earnings in FY23, led by strong traction in g-Revlimid.

We reduce our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 7%/7.5%, factoring in higher selling, general and administrative expenses, prolonged slowdown in the CIS business, and some price erosion in export markets.

While Dr. Reddy's delivered 39% YoY earnings growth in FY23, we expect moderation in the earnings compound annual growth rate to 3.6% over FY23-25 due to a high base of FY23 and limited visibility of potential products to deliver growth over the next two years.