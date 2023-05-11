Dr. Reddy’s Q4 Results Review - Benefitted From One-Off Brand Divestments: Systematix

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenue was in-line with our/consensus expectations. We had anticipated a QoQ decline in revenue led by slowdown in gRevlimid sales in the U.S. Net earnings at Rs 9,592 million were 4.8%/6.4% below our/consensus estimates as there was steep increase in research and development costs and one off impairment charge.

The production linked incentive incentive contribution was also weak during the quarter. One off gain from brand divestments in the Indian market helped offset these pressures.

Dr. Reddy's has been aggressively filing products in the Chinese market; the company has received approval for three products and expects incremental revenue contribution to start in FY24.

Dr. Reddy's North America business declined by ~17% QoQ due to lower gRevlimid sales in the U.S. due to fluctuating volume share in this market. While we expect Dr. Reddy's to be permitted a higher volume share in gRevlimid in FY24, price erosion in the market will need to be monitored given multiple generic entrants in FY24.

Dr. Reddy's has maintained its Ebitda margin guidance of ~25% for the next two years. The company is also aiming to grow in double digits across business segments.