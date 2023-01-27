Dr. Reddy’s Q3 Results Review - Sustained Growth In The U.S. Led By gRevlimid: Systematix

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. outperformed our/consensus expectations in Q3 FY23, led by higher-than-expected sales of gRevlimid in the U..S and strong growth in emerging markets (13.5% YoY).

Net earnings at Rs 12,471 were 23.2%/38.8% higher than our/consensus estimates. During the quarter, Dr. Reddy's also realized extraordinary losses towards loss on sales of asset (Rs 991 million) and a certain one off expense booked as part of selling general and administrative expenses.

Dr. Reddy’s India business reported a revenue growth of 10% YoY aided by growth in base portfolio and revenue contribution from acquired brands.

In FY25, Dr. Reddy's should launch biosimilar Rituxan in the U.S. which has a market size of $1.5 billion. The company should be the fourth or fifth entrant in the bRituxan market in the U.S.

The company has enough manufacturing capacities to garner a fair share of the bRituxan pie and would also file for approval across all major geographies. Dr. Reddy's continues to aggressively file products in China and can be a medium to long-term growth driver for the company.