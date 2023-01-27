Dr. Reddy's Q3 Results Review - Sustainability Of Base Business Profitability Is Key: Prabhudas Lilladher
Dr. Reddy's Labs' sales grew at Rs 68 billion sharply above our estimates (Rs 60 billion), aided by higher gRevlimid sales.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.’s sales grew at Rs 68 billion sharply above our estimates (Rs 60 billion), aided by higher gRevlimid sales. U.S. revenue came in at $372 million ($351 million in Q2 FY23) versus our estimate of $295 million.
We believe Dr. Reddy's has booked $130-135 million of sales from gRevlimid versus our estimate of up $65 million. Domestic business grew 10% YoY; inline with our estimates; growth was on account of price hike and new product launches.
Pharmaceutical services and active ingredients sales increased 7% YoY driven by favorable forex movement and increase in volumes. Europe increased 6% YoY, while Russia sales grew strongly 47% YoY higher than our estimate.
We expect excluding Revlimid margins to improve with easing of commodity and revenue scaling up with new launches in U.S.
At current market price, Dr. Reddy's is trading at attractive valuations of 18 times price/earning on FY25E adjusted for gRevlimid.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
