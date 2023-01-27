Dr. Reddy’s Q3 Results Review - Revlimid Springs A Surprise, Again: ICICI Securities
India sales grew 9.8% YoY led by price hikes and new product launches.
ICICI Securities Report
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 reported performance exceeded our and consensus estimates, largely driven by higher-than-estimated sales of Revlimid in Q3 FY23.
This resulted in 27.3% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 67.7 billion (our estimate: Rs 58.6 billion). U.S. revenue was up 6.8% QoQ to $375 million versus our estimate of $281 million.
Reported Ebitda margin stood at 30.2% (up 760 basis points YoY, up 160 bps QoQ) led by the high-margin Revlimid sales. Adjusted profit after tax grew 76.5% YoY to Rs 12.5 billion (our estimate: Rs 8.5 billion).
We remain positive on the stock, given the expected growth momentum in branded generics business, strong product launch run-rate in the U.S., enhanced focus on margins, and attractive valuations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
