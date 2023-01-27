Dr. Reddy’s Q3 Results Review - Highest Quarterly Sales/Ebitda Run-Rate, Ebitda Margin: Motilal Oswal

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. delivered higher-than-expected Q3 FY23 earnings, led by strong traction in North America and the Russia segment.

The improvement in profitability of pharma service and active ingredient segment also aided an uptick in overall margins for the quarter.

We raise Dr. Reddy's earnings per share estimate by 12%/5%/5% for FY23/FY24/FY25, respectively, to factor in

the strong off-take of niche products such as g-Revlimid, opex optimisation, and superior execution in Russia.

The earnings compound annual growth rate is expected to taper down to 5.5% over FY23-25 from 24% over FY20-23. We lower our price-to-earning multiple to 22 times from 24 times, given incremental contribution from U.S. generics in overall profitability.

While the abbreviated new drug application pipeline for the U.S. market and product distribution in markets of domestic formulation/Russia remains promising, we expect moderation in earnings growth over the next two years.