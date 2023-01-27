Dr. Reddy’s Q3 Results Review - Highest Quarterly Sales/Ebitda Run-Rate, Ebitda Margin: Motilal Oswal
The improvement in profitability of PSAI segment also aided an uptick in overall margins for the quarter.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. delivered higher-than-expected Q3 FY23 earnings, led by strong traction in North America and the Russia segment.
The improvement in profitability of pharma service and active ingredient segment also aided an uptick in overall margins for the quarter.
We raise Dr. Reddy's earnings per share estimate by 12%/5%/5% for FY23/FY24/FY25, respectively, to factor in
the strong off-take of niche products such as g-Revlimid,
opex optimisation,
and superior execution in Russia.
The earnings compound annual growth rate is expected to taper down to 5.5% over FY23-25 from 24% over FY20-23. We lower our price-to-earning multiple to 22 times from 24 times, given incremental contribution from U.S. generics in overall profitability.
While the abbreviated new drug application pipeline for the U.S. market and product distribution in markets of domestic formulation/Russia remains promising, we expect moderation in earnings growth over the next two years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Dr. Reddy's Q3 Review: Shares Gain On Earnings Beat, Most Analysts Maintain 'Buy'
More Research Reports On Dr. Reddy's Q3 FY23 Results Review
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.