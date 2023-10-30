Dr. Reddy’s Q2 Results Review - Strong Growth Across U.S., Europe: Nirmal Bang

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 results largely in line with our estimates, led by growth across U.S (we believe the company clocked ~$100 million in Revlimid sales) and Europe. Margins improved on the back of a better product mix.

We like Dr. Reddy’s management’s strategic decision-making ability and its enhanced focus on the branded business. Also, strong free cash flow from Revlimid sales is likely to be utilised for inorganic opportunities in the India branded generic space.

Although strong growth is expected in the generic segment in the near term on the back of Revlimid and stable base business performance, we remain concerned about the long-term visibility of this segment.

Also, excluding Revlimid, base business margins and return ratios are still under pressure due to an adverse product mix and spending on complex products, Biosimilars and Horizon II.

We maintain 'Accumulate' on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories with a revised target price of Rs 5,977, valuing it at 24 times price to earnings on September 25E base earning per share of Rs 240 and net present value of Rs 210 for the Revlimid opportunity.