Dr. Reddy's Q2 Results Review - Niche Products Lead To Superior Margins: Motilal Oswal

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. delivered better-than-expected Q2 FY24, driven by higher North America/Europe sales and improved profitability. This was, however, offset to some extent by the subdued performance in emerging markets and pharmaceutical services segments.

We raise our earnings estimates by 6%/4% for FY24/FY25, factoring in:

better traction in existing products and sustained launch momentum in the North America market, and superior growth in the European market.

We value Dr. Reddy's at 22 times 12 months forward earnings and add net present value of Rs 110 related to g-Revlimid to arrive at our target price of Rs 5,400.

After a strong 31% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY21-23, we expect earnings growth momentum to moderate to 12% CAGR over FY23-25 due to the high base on account of g-Revlimid and gradual recovery in emerging markett/pharmaceutical services and active ingredients sales.

Further, the current valuation adequately factors in the earnings upside. Reiterate 'Neutral'.