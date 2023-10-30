Dr. Reddy's Q2 Results Review - Inline Ebitda Aided By gRevlimid, PLI Incentives: Prabhudas Lilladher
Thin U.S. pipeline in near term remains a key risk.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We increase our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. by 13.5%/7.6% aided by higher gRevlimid sales, however base business profitability continues to remain moderate.
Dr. Reddy’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda was largely in-line with our estimate, while base business margins excluding of Revlimid and production linked incentive incentives continued to remain muted below ~19-20%. Further thin U.S. pipeline in near term remains a key risk.
At current market price, Dr. Reddy's is trading at expensive valuations of 24 times price/earning on FY25E adjusted for gRevlimid.
We maintain our ‘Reduce’ rating with revised target price of Rs 5,300/share (Rs 5,150 earlier) as we roll forward; valuing at 23 times September 2025E EPS for base business.
Any big ticket abbreviated new drug application approvals and sharp recovery in base business margins are key risks to our call.
