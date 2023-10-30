Dr. Reddy’s Q2 Results Review - Generic Markets Outpacing Branded Market Growth: Systematix
Dr. Reddy's expects total benefit from government grant during the year to be higher than FY23 (Rs 3,000 million).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue (Rs 68802 million) were in line with consensus but higher than our expectations by 7% as we were building a QoQ decline in North America.
Net earnings (Rs 14800 million) were however higher than our/consensus expectation by 27% / 15% as company benefitted from a one off related to an income from settlement of product related litigation (Rs 984 million) and the quarter also included large benefit from government grants (Rs 1598 million).
For the H1 FY24 the total benefit from government grant (production linked incentive and export incentives) was Rs 2,274 million as compared to Rs 1,933 million in H1 FY23.
Dr. Reddy's expects total benefit from government grant during the year to be higher than FY23 (Rs 3,000 million). Revenue / Ebitda /profit after tax for the quarter were up 9.1% / 12.4% / 33% YoY respectively.
The revenue growth was led by U.S. and Europe which were up 13% and 26% respectively. Growth in India and emerging markets was lacklustre at 3.1% and a decline of 0.7% respectively.
We revise our revenue and earnings forecast upwards for FY24 and FY25 as we increase our revenue estimate for U.S. and Europe.
Our revised estimates translate to a revenue / Ebitda / PAT compound annual growth rate of 7.6% / 16% / 18% respectively over FY23 – FY25E.
We assign a 15 times multiple to our revised FY25E EPS – Rs 375.4 (versus 312.4 earlier) to arrive at a price target of Rs 5,631. The target price-to-earning multiple of 15 times (17 times earlier) is a blend of 25 times multiple to base business earnings (excluding limited competition assets) and a 5x multiple to earnings coming from limited competition assets.
We estimate 50% of the contribution to FY25E EPS is coming from limited competition assets.
Key risks-
The key upside risks to our forecasts being better than expected execution in China, surprises on inorganic front and larger than expected contribution from limited competition assets.
And the key downside risk to our forecast would be any potential adverse outcome of the recent antitrust litigation filed against generic pharma companies challenging gRevlimid settlement.
We retain our 'Hold' rating on Dr. Reddy at current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Dr. Reddy's Q2 Results Review - Inline Ebitda Aided By gRevlimid, PLI Incentives: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.