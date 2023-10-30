Dr. Reddy’s Q2 Results Review - Generic Markets Outpacing Branded Market Growth: Systematix

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue (Rs 68802 million) were in line with consensus but higher than our expectations by 7% as we were building a QoQ decline in North America.

Net earnings (Rs 14800 million) were however higher than our/consensus expectation by 27% / 15% as company benefitted from a one off related to an income from settlement of product related litigation (Rs 984 million) and the quarter also included large benefit from government grants (Rs 1598 million).

For the H1 FY24 the total benefit from government grant (production linked incentive and export incentives) was Rs 2,274 million as compared to Rs 1,933 million in H1 FY23.

Dr. Reddy's expects total benefit from government grant during the year to be higher than FY23 (Rs 3,000 million). Revenue / Ebitda /profit after tax for the quarter were up 9.1% / 12.4% / 33% YoY respectively.

The revenue growth was led by U.S. and Europe which were up 13% and 26% respectively. Growth in India and emerging markets was lacklustre at 3.1% and a decline of 0.7% respectively.

We revise our revenue and earnings forecast upwards for FY24 and FY25 as we increase our revenue estimate for U.S. and Europe.

Our revised estimates translate to a revenue / Ebitda / PAT compound annual growth rate of 7.6% / 16% / 18% respectively over FY23 – FY25E.