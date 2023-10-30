Dr. Reddy’s Q2 Results Review - Cost Pressure Dents Margins: ICICI Securities

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 gross and Ebitda margins were down 198 basis points/273 bps YoY to 58.7%/28.9%, respectively.

U.S. price erosion, acquisition of Mayne Pharma and higher selling, general and administrative investments dented margins. U.S. sales dipped a bit sequentially due to price erosion.

Dr. Reddy’s India business grew in high single digit after adjusting for divested brands and National List of Essential Medicines impact. Launch of biosimilar of Rituximab is on track for FY25, post which the company has lined up one more product for FY27 through its own front end.

While revenue traction may be maintained for the next couple of quarters, rising competition in key products and soaring investments in research and development and marketing may keep margins in check.

We maintain our FY24E/25E earnings and retain 'Add' rating on the stock with target price at Rs 6,000.