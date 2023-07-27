Dr. Reddy's Q1 Results Review - Sharp Off-Take In North America, Russia Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Niche launches/better operating leverage aids sharp improvement in margins.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. delivered strong beat on earnings for Q1 FY24, led by an uptick in North America base business, reduced intensity of price erosion, and favorable seasonality in the Russia segment.
However, the lower demand for products in the pharmaceutical services division was a drag on the overall performance.
We raise our earnings per share estimate by 15%/9% for FY24/FY25 factoring-
improving outlook for NA/China business,
increased pace of launches in emerging markets, and
better growth prospects in the domestic formulation segment.
We value Dr. Reddy's at 22 times 12 months forward earnings and add net present value of Rs 140 related to g-Revlimid to arrive at a price target of Rs 5,240.
We expect 10% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, led by 15% sales CAGR in NA, 10% sales CAGR in the domestic formulation/Europe segment and consistent profitability across the company’s operations.
Given the current valuation adequately factors the upside potential in earnings, we reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.