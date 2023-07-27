Dr. Reddy's Q1 Results Review - Sharp Off-Take In North America, Russia Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. delivered strong beat on earnings for Q1 FY24, led by an uptick in North America base business, reduced intensity of price erosion, and favorable seasonality in the Russia segment.

However, the lower demand for products in the pharmaceutical services division was a drag on the overall performance.

We raise our earnings per share estimate by 15%/9% for FY24/FY25 factoring-

improving outlook for NA/China business, increased pace of launches in emerging markets, and better growth prospects in the domestic formulation segment.

We value Dr. Reddy's at 22 times 12 months forward earnings and add net present value of Rs 140 related to g-Revlimid to arrive at a price target of Rs 5,240.

We expect 10% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, led by 15% sales CAGR in NA, 10% sales CAGR in the domestic formulation/Europe segment and consistent profitability across the company’s operations.

Given the current valuation adequately factors the upside potential in earnings, we reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.