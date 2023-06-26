Dr. Reddy’s Labs - Robust Show In FY23; But Outlook Subdued: Motilal Oswal
Moderation in earnings and valuations factored in.
Motilal Oswal Report
We assessed the 20F annual filing of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. to understand its FY23 segmental performance and capital utilisation in further details.
Dr. Reddy's exited FY23 on a strong note driven by healthy sales growth (13.5% YoY), better profitability (460 basis point margin expansion) and solid earnings growth (39% YoY).
Further, the company optimised its product offerings in India/North America by selling certain brands for Rs 5 billion and acquiring brands/products for Rs 12 billion in FY23.
Dr. Reddy's significantly improved its return on equity by 600 bps to 19% over FY19-23.
We raise our earnings estimates by 4% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in the incremental opportunities in North America due to regulatory issues in peers and moderation in price erosion in the base portfolio.
As compared to 31% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY21-23, we expect only 6% earnings CAGR over FY23-25. Further, as the valuations factor in the upside adequately, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
