Dr. Reddy’s Labs - Robust Show In FY23; But Outlook Subdued: Motilal Oswal

We assessed the 20F annual filing of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. to understand its FY23 segmental performance and capital utilisation in further details.

Dr. Reddy's exited FY23 on a strong note driven by healthy sales growth (13.5% YoY), better profitability (460 basis point margin expansion) and solid earnings growth (39% YoY).

Further, the company optimised its product offerings in India/North America by selling certain brands for Rs 5 billion and acquiring brands/products for Rs 12 billion in FY23.

Dr. Reddy's significantly improved its return on equity by 600 bps to 19% over FY19-23.

We raise our earnings estimates by 4% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in the incremental opportunities in North America due to regulatory issues in peers and moderation in price erosion in the base portfolio.

As compared to 31% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY21-23, we expect only 6% earnings CAGR over FY23-25. Further, as the valuations factor in the upside adequately, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.