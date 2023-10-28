Dr. Reddy's Labs Q2 Results Review - U.S. Drives Earnings Growth: Dolat Capital
National List of Essential Medicines impact and weak acute demand impacts India growth.
Dolat Capital Report
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 earnings was above our estimate on account of better than expected traction in U.S. sales.
Revenues at Rs 68.8 billion (above estimate) grew 9.1%/2.1% YoY/QoQ for Q2 FY24.
Dr. Reddy’s Ebitda stood at Rs 19.9 billon grew 5.1%/-2.6% YoY/QoQ and Ebitda margin at 28.9% was above our estimate on better than expected gRevlimid sales which might have contributed ~$120 million in our view.
Valuation
We are positive on the structural growth story of the company, with improving base business in the U.S. supported by new launches and abating price erosion.
We introduce FY26 earnings and upgrade our rating to 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 5,977 valuing it on SOTP basis, at 23 times FY26E base earnings per share, plus a gRevlimid net present value of Rs 404/share.
We believe any correction in stock price would offer risk reward for the investors to add the stock in their portfolio.
Key risks are higher price erosion in the U.S., regulatory issues related to its facilities.
