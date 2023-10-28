Dr. Reddy's Labs Q2 Results Review - U.S. Drives Earnings Growth: Dolat Capital

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 earnings was above our estimate on account of better than expected traction in U.S. sales.

Revenues at Rs 68.8 billion (above estimate) grew 9.1%/2.1% YoY/QoQ for Q2 FY24.

Dr. Reddy’s Ebitda stood at Rs 19.9 billon grew 5.1%/-2.6% YoY/QoQ and Ebitda margin at 28.9% was above our estimate on better than expected gRevlimid sales which might have contributed ~$120 million in our view.