Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q1 Results Review - Upside Limited: Dolat Capital

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s revenues at Rs 67.4 billion (above estimate) grew 35.2%/11.7% YoY/QoQ for Q1 FY24 mainly on higher U.S. sales.

Ebitda stood at Rs 20.5 billion grew 188.1%/55.1% YoY/QoQ and Ebitda margin at 30.3% expanded by 1611 basis points YoY/849 bps QoQ.

Ex Revlimid, base business sales and base business margin was higher than estimated. We believe gRevlimid might have contributed sales of $123 million in Q1 FY24.

We upgrade our earnings per share estimates by 6.6%/6.2% in FY24E/FY25E assuming higher than expected U.S. sales and lower tax rate.