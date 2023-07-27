Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q1 Results Review - Upside Limited: Dolat Capital
While we are positive on its structural growth story, recent sharp rally in the stock price limits upside from the current levels.
Dolat Capital Report
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s revenues at Rs 67.4 billion (above estimate) grew 35.2%/11.7% YoY/QoQ for Q1 FY24 mainly on higher U.S. sales.
Ebitda stood at Rs 20.5 billion grew 188.1%/55.1% YoY/QoQ and Ebitda margin at 30.3% expanded by 1611 basis points YoY/849 bps QoQ.
Ex Revlimid, base business sales and base business margin was higher than estimated. We believe gRevlimid might have contributed sales of $123 million in Q1 FY24.
We upgrade our earnings per share estimates by 6.6%/6.2% in FY24E/FY25E assuming higher than expected U.S. sales and lower tax rate.
Valuation
While we are positive on structural growth story of the company, recent sharp rally in the stock price limits upside from the current levels.
Thereby, we maintain our 'Reduce' rating with a revised target price of Rs 5,412 valuing it on an SOTP basis, at 23 times FY25E base EPS, plus a gRevlimid net present value of Rs 280/share.
We believe any major correction in stock price would offer risk reward for the investors to add the stock in their portfolio.
Key risks are higher-than-expected price erosion in the U.S., regulatory issues related to its facilities.
