Domestic Automobile Sales Set To Grow 7-9% In FY24 On Infrastructure Boost: CareEdge

In February 2023, domestic automobile sales volumes increased by 9.9% YoY, driven by rising demand in urban markets, the wedding season, and increased semiconductor production and supply. However, there was a 3.8% decline in sales volume on a sequential basis.

The growth in sales volume across segments is supported by healthy demand in the urban sector, increasing replacement demand, higher infrastructure spending, a growing demand for utility vehicles in the passenger vehicle segment, and the government's vehicle scrappage policy.

The domestic demand is expected to improve in March 2023, the last month of the fiscal year, due to upcoming festivals across India, sustained healthy urban demand, and better inventory stocks.

Additionally, the recent announcement of high infrastructure spending and the development of clean and green fuel vehicles in Budget 2023-24 will drive the growth of the automobile industry.

On the other hand, exports declined by 35% YoY in February 2023 due to ongoing global headwinds. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles saw a drop in exports in recent months due to the devaluation of currencies against the U.S. dollar in key export markets, particularly in Africa and other developing countries.