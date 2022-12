For November 2022, domestic air passenger traffic is estimated at ~117 lakh, ~3% higher compared to ~114 lakh in October 2022. Further, it witnessed a YoY growth of ~11%, as November 2021 was yet to recover fully from the second wave of Covid-19.

It fell short by only ~10% compared to pre-Covid levels of November 2019. For eight-months FY2023 (April-November 2022), domestic passenger traffic is estimated at ~858 lakh, a YoY growth of ~74%, and lower by ~10% compared to April-November 2019 (pre-Covid levels).

The airlines’ capacity deployment in November 2022 was slightly higher (by less than ~1%) than November 2021. However, it was lower by ~12% than the preCovid levels.

In seven-months FY2023, the international passenger traffic for Indian carriers stood at ~128.1 lakh, thereby inching towards the pre-Covid seven-months FY2020 levels of ~131 lakh.