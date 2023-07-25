Dodla Q1 Review - Correction In Milk Procurement Prices Leads To Ebitda Margin Expansion: ICICI Securities
Lower commodity prices led to margin expansion.
ICICI Securities Report
Highlights from Dodla Dairy Ltd.’s Q1 FY24:
Milk procurement prices have corrected and it has led to gross and Ebitda margin expansion YoY. We model margin expansion to continue even in rest of FY24 led by correction in input prices,
volume growth was healthy at ~6.7% YoY; we model it to be in mid-high single digits in rest of FY24, and
the company has potential to gain market share considering additional profitability.
We model it to invest to improve volume growth and raw material sourcing.
While we remain structurally positive on Dodla Dairy, we revise rating to 'Add' from earlier 'Buy' with a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 895 (implied price/earnings of 22 times FY25E; earlier target price: Rs 600) post ~40% increase in stock price in past one month.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
