Dodla Dairy Q3 Results Review - Likely Market Share Gains; Expect Margin Recovery In FY24: ICICI Securities
We remain positive on Dodla due to its competitive advantages and strong growth opportunity in South India.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
In-spite of multiple macro headwinds such as higher milk procurement prices, higher skim milk powder prices and muted flush season, Dodla Dairy Ltd. reported sturdy performance in Q2 FY23. Considering the peer group performance, we believe Dodla has likely gained market shares in Q3 FY23.
While higher milk procurement prices will likely continue to hurt margins in H1 CY23, we model margin recovery in FY24. Increase in hotel-restaurant-cafe sales and normalised out-of-home consumption are also leading to strong growth (more than 10%) of value added products. We model Dodla to report profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 19% over FY22-25E with: high single digit growth in milk procurement and market share gains and distribution expansion.
We remain positive on Dodla due to its competitive advantages and strong growth opportunity in South India.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.