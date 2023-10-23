Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Review - Margin Expansion Due To Correction In Commodity Prices: ICICI Securities
Lower commodity prices led to margin expansion.
ICICI Securities Report
Three observations from Dodla Dairy Ltd.'s Q2 Results:
The gross margin expanded with correction in milk procurement prices. We model the margin recovery to continue in H2 FY24 with likely normal flush season in FY24,
the company plans to set up new plant in Maharashtra.We view it as a positive development considering geographical expansion just next to current cluster of South India,
There is healthy growth in value added products (curd) partially led by muted monsoon and higher temperatures in August 2023. While we remain structurally positive on Dodla Dairy with its strong competitive advantages, and cash flow generation.
We marginally cut FY24E earnings by 2.5% to factor in Q2 FY24 results. We revise our discounted cash flow based target price to Rs 740 (earlier: Rs 895; implied price/earnings 20 times FY25E).
