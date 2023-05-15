DMart, Tata Motors, HPCL, Navin Fluorine, DLF, Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Tata Motors - Yet another tall guidance set for FY24

On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors Ltd.'s Q4 profit after tax at Rs 53 billion beat estimates, largely on account of higher capitalisation at Jaguar Land Rover and tax write-back of Rs 16 billion at the standalone entity.

Despite management’s efforts, JLR’s net debt stands reduced by just £ 200 million in FY23 versus FY22.

Going forward, JLR has guided for free cash flow of more than £2 billion and a reduction in net debt to £1 billion in FY24. It is important to highlight that JLR had given a similar 5% margin guidance in FY23, but achieved just under 50% of that. More surprisingly, JLR has refrained from giving any guidance for FY25.