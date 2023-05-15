DMart, Tata Motors, HPCL, Navin Fluorine, DLF, Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Avenue Supermarts - Profitability disappoints
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s revenue grew by 20.1% (four-year compound annual growth rate: 19.7%). Sales density remained lower than the pre-pandemic level (~Rs 31.1 thousand/square feet in FY23 versus Rs 35.6 k/sqft in FY19; in-line).
Low discretionary purchases keep underlying profitability/unit economics subdued. Fast moving consumer goods/staples continued to outpace the gross margin and apparel category. Consequently, DMart's gross margin pressures continued (13.4%; -93 basis points YoY; versus our estimate: 14.3%). Ebitdam followed suit (-105 bps YoY at 7.6%; our estimate: 8.4%). Cost and capital allocation discipline remain top-notch.
Tata Motors - Yet another tall guidance set for FY24
On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors Ltd.'s Q4 profit after tax at Rs 53 billion beat estimates, largely on account of higher capitalisation at Jaguar Land Rover and tax write-back of Rs 16 billion at the standalone entity.
Despite management’s efforts, JLR’s net debt stands reduced by just £ 200 million in FY23 versus FY22.
Going forward, JLR has guided for free cash flow of more than £2 billion and a reduction in net debt to £1 billion in FY24. It is important to highlight that JLR had given a similar 5% margin guidance in FY23, but achieved just under 50% of that. More surprisingly, JLR has refrained from giving any guidance for FY25.
DLF - Presales momentum to remain strong
DLF Ltd. recorded its highest-ever annual and quarterly presales of Rs 150.6 billion (+107% YoY) and Rs 84.5 billion (+210%/+237% YoY/QoQ) respectively, beating its annual guidance of Rs 80 billion. This was on the back of strong demand for its luxury project—The Arbour (launched and sold out in Q4 FY23)—which recorded presales of more than Rs 80 billion.
HPCL - A weak FY23
Our optimism on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is premised on robust refining and marketing margins, offset by elevated debt, owing to a rise in working capital requirement and capex. Q4 FY23 Ebitda came in at Rs 48 billion, below our estimate, owing to lower than-expected refining and gross marketing margins, partially offset by higher than-expected crude and pipeline throughput.
Navin Fluorine - Blockbuster performance
We are positive on Navin Fluorine International Ltd. on the back of-
earnings visibility,
given long-term contracts; (tilt in sales mix towards high-margin high-value business;
capacity expansion led growth; and
strong research and development infrastructure. Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were 7/3% above our estimates, owing to a 9% rise in revenue and lower-than anticipated depreciation, offset by higher-than-expected interest and tax outgo.
Relaxo Footwears - Covers lost ground; worst of margin pangs behind
Relaxo Footwears Ltd. lost share in nine months-FY23 to unorganised players as rampant inflation rendered it less competitive in the market. Q4 marked a comeback. Management’s strategy of slashing prices (15-20%) mid-year seems to have done the trick for demand revival. Revenue grew 9.6% YoY to Rs 7.65 billion in Q4 (four-year compound annual growth rate: 5%; our estimate: Rs 6.7 billion).
