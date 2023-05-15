DMart Q4 Results Review - Weak Exit To FY23, Challenges Persists: Dolat Capital
Business moat getting challenged from growth/margin perspective?
Dolat Capital Report
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 was tepid across parameters viz. revenues, mix and thus margins. Revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by 20.4/5.4/8.3% YoY. Store additions were healthy at 18/40 in Q4/FY23.
We highlighted in Q3 FY23 that weak revenue growth coupled with muted margin has accentuated problems in near-term and warrant multiple reduction; but for long-term growth and strong business fundamentals of DMart.
However we foresee increased challenges for DMart with-respect-to same-store sales growth, store additions and mix improvement in backdrop of weak consumer sentiments, rising competition and rich multiples/high expectations.
We thus reduce our target price-earning multiple from 70 times to 60 times. We reduce our revenue estimates by 4/6% and earnings per sahre by 5/8% for FY24/25.
Dmart stock price has seen a healthy time and price correction. But, in backdrop of weak recovery, we expect it to go through a further time and price correction in near-term. A sharp revival in general merchandise and apparel growth is key risks.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DMart Q4 - It's Not Just Tough Macros In General Merchandise, Apparel; It's Competition: ICICI Securities
