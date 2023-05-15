DMart Q4 Results Review - Margin Miss Led By Non FMCG, EPS Cut By 4-5%: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut earnings per share estimates of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. by 4/5% for FY24/25 following disappointing margin performance led by-

30% higher bill cuts/store but 22.8% lower average bill value in H2 FY23, decline in share of higher margin general merchandise and apparel in H2 FY23 and benefit from higher store openings in mature clusters.

We believe rising salience of DMart ready and delay in general merchandise recovery will impact margins further in FY24.

We factor in 13% growth in bills cuts but 6% decline in average bill value (6% higher than H2 levels). We now build in 30/20 basis points decline in gross margin/Ebitda in FY24 before it starts recovering in FY25.

We now estimate 16.4% profit before tax growth in FY24 and 21.5% over FY23-25. We believe DMart has a huge runway to grow with 1500 plus store potential and scale up in DMart Ready.