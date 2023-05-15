DMart Q4 Results Review - Margin Miss Led By Non FMCG, EPS Cut By 4-5%: Prabhudas Lilladher
General merchandise and apparel share down to 23.04% in FY23 versus 24.8% in 1H23, showing clear pressure.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut earnings per share estimates of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. by 4/5% for FY24/25 following disappointing margin performance led by-
30% higher bill cuts/store but 22.8% lower average bill value in H2 FY23,
decline in share of higher margin general merchandise and apparel in H2 FY23 and
benefit from higher store openings in mature clusters.
We believe rising salience of DMart ready and delay in general merchandise recovery will impact margins further in FY24.
We factor in 13% growth in bills cuts but 6% decline in average bill value (6% higher than H2 levels). We now build in 30/20 basis points decline in gross margin/Ebitda in FY24 before it starts recovering in FY25.
We now estimate 16.4% profit before tax growth in FY24 and 21.5% over FY23-25. We believe DMart has a huge runway to grow with 1500 plus store potential and scale up in DMart Ready.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DMart Q4 - It's Not Just Tough Macros In General Merchandise, Apparel; It's Competition: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.