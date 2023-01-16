DMart Q3 Results Review - Weak Across Parameters: Dolat Capital

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 was tepid across parameters viz. revenues, mix, margins and store adds. Revenue/square feet was ~down 9.5% same-stores sales growth versus pre-Covid.

Adverse product mix impacted gross margin which was lowest ever in Q3 at 14.3% (down 60/down 20 basis points YoY/QoQ). Higher other opex (up 39/6% YoY/QoQ) impacted margins.

After healthy store adds in H1 (18), it was muted in Q3 at four. We reduce our revenue estimates by 3/6/6% for FY23-25 and earnings per share by ~7/13/12% to factor weaker performance.

DMart stock price has seen a healthy time and price correction. But, in backdrop of weak recovery, we expect the stock to go through a further time and price correction in near-term.

Weak revenue growth coupled with muted margin has accentuated problems in near-term and warrant multiple reduction; but for long-term growth and strong business fundamentals of DMart.

Lower than expected SSSG, store expansion, cannibalisation, and shift in organized market to online with DMart’s slow transition are other key risks.