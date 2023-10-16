DMart Q2 Results Review - Weakness In General Merchandise, Apparel Persists: Centrum Broking

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s standalone sales grew by 19% while retail footprint grew by 12% YoY. As a result, gross/Ebitda margin declined 52/48 YoY to 14.0/8.1%. Standalone Ebitda/profit before tax grew by 12% each. Four-year compound annual growth rate (Q1 FY20-Q1 FY24) sales/Ebitda/profit after tax stood at 20/18/19% while retail footprint grew by 21%.

DMart’s general merchandise and apparel segment continued to contribute lower. GM&A contribution declined from 24.75% to 23.21% in H1 FY24 versus H1 FY23, putting pressure on gross margin (declined by 90 basis points to 14.3%).

Same-store sales growth in H1 FY24 stood at 8.6%. SSG CAGR over FY20-23 stands at 8%. DMart opened 12 new stores in H1 taking total count to 336 (nine in Q2).

Total bill cuts continued to show healthy trend growing by 36% while bill cuts/store grew by 22% in H1 FY24 versus H1 FY23. Ticket size, however, declined by 13% during the same period. We adjust our earnings per share estimate for FY24/25 by -6/-12% each respectively.

We roll forward our estimates to FY26. We maintain 'Buy' rating valuing the stock at 80 times H1 FY26 EPS estimates to arrive at a target price of Rs 5,006.