DMart Q2 Results Review - Weakness In General Merchandise, Apparel Persists: Centrum Broking
The organised grocery retail industry penetration is at 4-5% in India giving enough headroom for the company to grow.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s standalone sales grew by 19% while retail footprint grew by 12% YoY. As a result, gross/Ebitda margin declined 52/48 YoY to 14.0/8.1%. Standalone Ebitda/profit before tax grew by 12% each. Four-year compound annual growth rate (Q1 FY20-Q1 FY24) sales/Ebitda/profit after tax stood at 20/18/19% while retail footprint grew by 21%.
DMart’s general merchandise and apparel segment continued to contribute lower. GM&A contribution declined from 24.75% to 23.21% in H1 FY24 versus H1 FY23, putting pressure on gross margin (declined by 90 basis points to 14.3%).
Same-store sales growth in H1 FY24 stood at 8.6%. SSG CAGR over FY20-23 stands at 8%. DMart opened 12 new stores in H1 taking total count to 336 (nine in Q2).
Total bill cuts continued to show healthy trend growing by 36% while bill cuts/store grew by 22% in H1 FY24 versus H1 FY23. Ticket size, however, declined by 13% during the same period. We adjust our earnings per share estimate for FY24/25 by -6/-12% each respectively.
We roll forward our estimates to FY26. We maintain 'Buy' rating valuing the stock at 80 times H1 FY26 EPS estimates to arrive at a target price of Rs 5,006.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.