DMart Q2 Results Review - Performance Continues To Be Unimpressive: ICICI Securities
Decent revenue print driven by outperformance in foods.
ICICI Securities Report
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s performance continues to be unimpressive. Revenue growth appears to have been permanently marked down to ~20% compound annual growth rate since last two years. Like-forttt-like growth at 9% in H1 FY24 is healthy but largely driven by outperformance in foods (21% YoY), followed by non-food (19% YoY), while general merchandise and apparel remain weak (11% YoY).
We believe the apparel segment (margin accretive) would be a long-gestation turnaround (report).
Consequently, operating profit margin remained under stress. Retail expansion rate has been healthy, but a bulk of store addition (73% of FY24E) is likely in H2.
Geographical expansion continues to be conservative; in H1 FY24, it added ~50% stores only in the top-three states (versus 42% during FY18-22).
That said, we reckon DMart is a platform business, and the downside of this underperformance (in apparels) is limited, while all other strengths of the company remain intact. 'Hold'.
