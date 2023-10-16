DMart Q2 Results Review - Performance Continues To Be Unimpressive: ICICI Securities

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s performance continues to be unimpressive. Revenue growth appears to have been permanently marked down to ~20% compound annual growth rate since last two years. Like-forttt-like growth at 9% in H1 FY24 is healthy but largely driven by outperformance in foods (21% YoY), followed by non-food (19% YoY), while general merchandise and apparel remain weak (11% YoY).

We believe the apparel segment (margin accretive) would be a long-gestation turnaround (report).

Consequently, operating profit margin remained under stress. Retail expansion rate has been healthy, but a bulk of store addition (73% of FY24E) is likely in H2.

Geographical expansion continues to be conservative; in H1 FY24, it added ~50% stores only in the top-three states (versus 42% during FY18-22).

That said, we reckon DMart is a platform business, and the downside of this underperformance (in apparels) is limited, while all other strengths of the company remain intact. 'Hold'.