DMart Q2 Results Review - Operating Parameters Bottomed Out: Prabhudas Lilladher

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s Q2 results were in line on Ebitda and profit before tax (13.9% growth YoY) although higher tax rate (26.8%) and tax write back (Rs 1.4 billion) in base quarter impacted profit after tax.

DMart reported improved operating parameters despite delay in festival season. Like-to-like sales growth of 8.6% shows strong trend while sales/square feet growth of 6% and sales/store growth of 6.5% are best in past many quarters (excluding of Covid base quarters).

Bills/store/day declined QoQ while average bill value increased 12.7% QoQ, more so in line with seasonality.

We believe that the loss of sales in apparel is structural as value formats like Zudio and Reliance Trends have reduced the consumer appeal of Hypermarts.

We note that capital work in progress increase of Rs 3.9 billion in H1 FY24 and 12 store additions makes us confident that DMart will be add 45 stores in FY24.

We believe worst seems nearly over and food and grocery segment is expected to drive rebound in sales and profit growth in coming quarters.

We estimate 10% earnings per share growth in FY24 but 27.3% compound annual growth rate over FY24-26. DMart has a huge runway to grow with 1500 plus store potential in duopoly market and scale up in DMart Ready.

We remain positive and increase discounted cash flow based target price to Rs 4724 (Rs 4576 earlier) as we roll forward to September 2025. Retain 'Buy'