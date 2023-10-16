DMart Q2 Results Review - Margin Pressure Continues: HDFC Securities
DMart’s margin pressures are likely to remain over the short term as more alternatives have kept apparel sales low.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s revenue grew by 18.5% (four-year compound annual growth rate: 19.9%). Sales density remains subpar vis-a-vis the pre-pandemic level (~Rs 35,300/square feet in Q2 FY24 versus Rs 36,600/sqft in Q2 FY20).
Lower discretionary purchases vs pre-pandemic levels (general merchandise’s contribution trending towards pre-pandemic times though) kept underlying profitability/unit economics weak.
Consequently, DMart's gross margin pressures continued (14.0%; -52 basis points YoY; versus our estimate: 14.4%) and Ebitdam declined -48 bps YoY to 8.1% (our estimate: 8.6%).
Cost and capital allocation discipline remain top-notch. We reduce our earnings per share estimates by ~5.5/5.0% for FY25/26 to account for lower sales density and Ebitdam and retain 'Sell', with a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 3,200/share, implying 58 times Sep-25 price/earnings (consolidated).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.