DMart Q2 Results Review - Healthy Like-For-Like Indicates Signs Of Recovery: Motilal Oswal
Demand revival in general merchandise and apparel category remains a key monitorable.
Motilal Oswal Report
Avenue Supermarts Ltd. clocked 19% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY20-23 led by 20% footprint additions. Subdued same-stores sales growth was mainly due to:
the additions of bigger stores over the last couple of years (20% rise in average store size), and
weak discretionary demand (share of discretionary items reduced to 23% in FY23 from 27% in FY20).
However, despite its weak same-stores sales growth, DMart has managed to protect its Ebitda margin at pre-Covid levels through its strong cost-control measures (unlike most other retailers).
The recovery in revenue/square feet and the reducing gap between revenue/store and revenue/sqft further implied that the share of larger-format stores improved and this remained a key positive. This, along with moderating inflation and onset of the festive season may help in reviving discretionary demand and consequently improve the same-stores sales growth trend.
Recovery within the higher margin category of general merchandise and apparel, however, remains a key monitorable for margin improvement going forward.
We have cut our FY24E profit aftet tax by 4.6% on slower recovery in H1 FY24E but expect gradual improvement from H2 FY24E factoring in a revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 25%/26% over FY23-25 aided by 16%/8% growth in footprints/revenue productivity.
Subsequently, we assign a 42 times enterprie value/Ebitda multiple on an Sep-FY25E basis to arrive at our target price of Rs 4,500. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
