DMart Q2 Results Review - Early Signs Of Recovery: Dolat Capital
Competition remains key risk
Dolat Capital Report
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 highlights early signs of recovery versus H2 FY23 and especially Q1 FY24 viz. revenues, mix and margins.
Revenue/gross profit/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by 18.8/14.2/11.9/11.7% YoY.
Led by favorable base, festive season and recovery in gross margin, we expect DMart to register healthy growth in the near-term.
Acceleration in store additions is inevitable. Store adds at 12 in H1 (nine in Q2) was tad soft.
Maintain estimates. Upgrade to 'Accumulate' with revised target price of Rs 4,100 viz. Rs 3,935 at 60 times FY26E earnings per share and Rs 165 for DMart Ready at five times FY26E enterprise value/sales (earlier Rs 3,225 at 60 times FY25E EPS).
Increase in competition is key risk.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
