DMart Q1 Review- Underperformance Driven By Apparel, Reduction In Store Size Appears Prudent: ICICI Securities

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 result was below consensus expectations, which was not a surprise. Revenue growth of 18% YoY (versus 12% retail area expansion) is un-exciting.

Underrecovery in general merchandise and apparel (still below pre-pandemic levels) continues to be a drag on gross margins (decline of 125 basis points YoY). The stress in apparel segment (~12% overall revenue share – per our estimate) is not a surprise for us.

Interestingly, the retail area of the newly added stores (three stores added) has been conservatively reduced by ~19% of system average to 33,000 square feet.

We believe, this is prudent given lower than expected business economics of the large size stores that were added over last four-five years. Now ~60% of DMart’s total retail area represent large size stores (45-50k sqft stores versus 30-35,000 sqft. pre-Covid).

Also to re-highlight the point on DMart turning conservative in the offline business: during FY23 it has added ~58% stores only in the top-three states (versus 42% during FY18-22).

That said, we reckon DMart is a platform business and the downside of this underperformance (in apparels) is limited while all other strengths of the company remain intact.