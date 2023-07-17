DMart Q1 Results Review - Apparel Segment Drags, EPS Cut By 1.5-3%: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut earnings per share estimates of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. by 3%/1.5% for FY24/25 and target price to Rs 4587 (Rs 4651 earlier) following disappointing margin performance led by-

deterioration in sales mix given lower sales in general merchandise and apparel and structural competitive pressures from mass market apparel players (Zudio, Reliance Trends).

DMart needs to restructure its apparel business given new threat perception, which will take a few quarters for turnaround. DMart Ready is on fine footing with highly competitive consumer pricing and increase in delivery charges by competitors due to huge losses.

We factor in 13% growth in bills cuts but 6% decline in average bill value (6% higher than H2 levels). We now build in 40/33 basis points decline in gross margin/Ebitda margin in FY24 before it starts recovering in FY25.

We now estimate 15.3% profit before tax growth in FY24 and 22.2% over FY23-25. We believe DMart has a huge runway to grow with 1500 plus store potential and scale up in DMart Ready.

We expect growth pressures to sustain in Q2 also before recovery in H2 FY24. DMart lacks near triggers, although the stock remains a long term 'Buy'.