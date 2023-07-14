DMart - Beyond Temporary Turbulence, Slowdown In Apparels Is Mostly Structural: ICICI Securities
Customers look for better trial rooms, superior visual merchandising, and hassle-free after-sales service.
ICICI Securities Report
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s share price has been largely flat over last two years. We reckon there are some structural concerns:
revenue growth slowing to ~20% from 25-30% (pre-Covid),
continued underperformance in revenue per square feet (9% below pre-Covid) due to slower-than-expected recovery in (margin-accretive) general merchandise and apparel segment.
We note over the last five years, (FY19-23) general merchandise and apparel segment for DMart has underperformed its foods and non-foods segments by 26% and 20%, respectively.
We believe since apparel is an aspirational category customers are looking for superior brand perception, bold designs (more variety) and elegant shopping experience. This includes expectations for better trial rooms, superior visual merchandising, and hassle-free after-sales service.
In our opinion, Zudio and Max rank higher on all these aspects compared to DMart.
Consequently, we expect the possible impact of competition on DMart’s apparel business to sustain in medium term.
That said, we reckon DMart is a platform business and the downside of this underperformance (in apparels) is limited while all other strengths of the company remain intact.
